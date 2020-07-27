Setting up a homeschool space in your home

You have decided to home school. You have the curriculum. You have a plan. But do you have a space to actually do all this learning?

Setting up a space for your new homeschooling journey is essential. It doesn’t have to be a big space or a separate room but finding a space that you can dedicate to school is important. When your children have a space that has been specially set up for school, it makes it easier for them to focus on their schoolwork. Having a space in your home that is just for schooling also helps you to stay organised.

The most important thing to remember when you are setting up your homeschooling space is that you are not setting up a classroom in your home. You should not try to replicate a classroom in your home, rather focus on making the space work for your family. More importantly, create a space that works for how your children learn.

The work surface is probably the biggest decision you will make and will depend on the age of your children but generally a large table works the best. A big square table allows you all to sit around the table and work together without worrying about trying to keep everything organised all the time. Older kids will ideally need their own space where they can work calmly and independently, try to set up a desk for them in their room or in a separate part of your home, if you have the space.

Making sure everyone is comfortable is also important and as a homeschooler, you have the luxury of making this happen. If your child moves around a lot, let them sit on a yoga ball or a chair that they are comfortable on. Smaller kids who are learning to write will need to be comfortable and at the right height. You might have to try a few different chairs or seating options, but it will be worth it in the long run.