Setting up a homeschool space in your home
A parenting blogger and homeschooling mom share tips on how to set up your homeschool learning space
You have decided to home school. You have the curriculum. You have a plan. But do you have a space to actually do all this learning?
Setting up a space for your new homeschooling journey is essential. It doesn’t have to be a big space or a separate room but finding a space that you can dedicate to school is important. When your children have a space that has been specially set up for school, it makes it easier for them to focus on their schoolwork. Having a space in your home that is just for schooling also helps you to stay organised.
The most important thing to remember when you are setting up your homeschooling space is that you are not setting up a classroom in your home. You should not try to replicate a classroom in your home, rather focus on making the space work for your family. More importantly, create a space that works for how your children learn.
The work surface is probably the biggest decision you will make and will depend on the age of your children but generally a large table works the best. A big square table allows you all to sit around the table and work together without worrying about trying to keep everything organised all the time. Older kids will ideally need their own space where they can work calmly and independently, try to set up a desk for them in their room or in a separate part of your home, if you have the space.
Making sure everyone is comfortable is also important and as a homeschooler, you have the luxury of making this happen. If your child moves around a lot, let them sit on a yoga ball or a chair that they are comfortable on. Smaller kids who are learning to write will need to be comfortable and at the right height. You might have to try a few different chairs or seating options, but it will be worth it in the long run.
Keep your supplies close by! Smaller kids generally move around a lot, they will look for any excuse to get up and walk around. By keeping a caddy with stationery on your table or on a nearby shelf, it will limit the amount of times they have to get up and look for stationery items. It will also help you to have everything you need close at hand.
While you are not trying to create a formal classroom, you will need a free wall where you can keep schedules visible and showcase your kids artwork or display posters for whatever you are currently learning about. A large cork wall works really well because you can easily change up what you display.
Staying organised is also a key part to your setting up your home-schooling space. This might take some time as you adjust to your new routine, but it is important to keep your space as organised as possible. Not only does it look better, but it will also be easier to find what you need when you need it.
Finally, don’t forget to have fun setting this space up. The aim of this area is to encourage learning. Personalise the space by getting your kids involved to make it somewhere that they want to be.
- Written by Laura-Kim Le Roux, blogger at Harassed Mom.