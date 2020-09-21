Skill up during lockdown: life skills to teach your children

What are the things you wish you knew when you were at university or when you moved into your first apartment?

There are certain life skills that every person needs to become well-functioning, independent human beings. Luckily, these can easily be woven into your day-to-day routine, meaning that now is the perfect time to help your children develop these skills.

Budgeting

Budgeting may not be the most exciting topic, but it is never too early for children to learn to be financially responsible and, considering the current economic climate, there has never been a better time to talk to them about the importance of budgeting and money management.

Tip: If you only teach your children one financial rule, it should be the power of compound interest. They will thank you for it later.

Cooking

Having the ability to cook from scratch is essential. Also, bonding over food is an activity the whole family can enjoy together. Cooking has several benefits: it allows children to put effort into a tangible goal and see it through. It shows them how to follow a set of instructions in the right order, and teaches them things like patience as they must finish each stage before moving on to the next.

Tip: Teach your children about meal planning. Encourage them to help you plan family meals by checking the fridge and cupboards to see what’s there and what you need. Then let them make a shopping list that fits your budget.

Dishes

Young children can help with loading the dishwasher or washing up by hand. Depending on your child’s age, supervision is important to ensure sharp or breakable objects are handled carefully and correctly.

Tip: You can start by teaching younger children through play, for example, they could wash and dry a plastic tea set.