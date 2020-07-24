Studying from home: Impaq learners and parents share tips

While some schools in some provinces have recently opened, many learners are still learning at home. Some learners have taken to homeschooling like a duck to water, but others are finding it a bit more challenging, even after a couple of months.

Impaq’s learners are always home-based, so we asked them, their parents and tutors to share their tips on how to study from home on Impaq’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Make learning fun

While this might be easier said than done, it is possible. Paul and Alicia Jordaan say the key to having children do their schoolwork is to “make activities fun”. Work with your children to find a way to make their schoolwork more interesting, if they find it boring. Tutor and teacher Ntando Mayo, says: “Learning should be made fun and the best way to explain concepts is to relate them to our day-to-day activities”.

In this digital age, there is a wide range of media that can help make learning more interesting, most notable videos relating to the subject (such as Impaq’s free online classes for grade R to 12 learners). Not only is more information absorbed when watching a video, but learners also tend to find watching videos more fun than reading seemingly endless pages of text.

Find a time to study that works

We all know that we tend to think of ourselves as either early birds or night owls, and the same is true for teenage learners. Molopo Abram finds it easier to study late at night: “I study at midnight because there's no one moving around in the house and there's no noise”.

Of course, this study technique is applicable only for older learners, but homeschooling does allow for the flexibility to choose the study time that suits learners best.

