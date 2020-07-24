Valenture Institute dubbed SA’s most social online high school

"Traditional schooling wasn't working out," says Nicholas, a 16-year-old Valenture student.

Brick-and-mortar schools have their perks. Socialising with friends, in-person contact with teachers, and team sports are all plus points. In the time of Covid-19, however, none of these things are accessible to students stuck at home just like the rest of us.

Valenture Institute, an online private high school, on the other hand, has been the only constant in the lives of families during these uncertain times, as students could continue their schooling (and socialising) completely uninterrupted, while many others had to make due with make-shift remote and online learning options.

Dubbed SA’s most social online high school, it offers a new approach to online schooling

Online schooling can bring about further isolation for students who, often, leave school because of social awkwardness, not being able to make friends and bullying.

“Valenture takes the fear out of school,” says Heather, a mom of two students at Valenture.

Another parent says their family reached a point where their child refused to return to traditional schooling. It was just too hard to fit in. “Since she began schooling with Valenture, we have noticed a great difference not only in her want to learn but in her spirit as a whole, and that for us has been the game-changer. Valenture has an impressive standard of teaching coupled with support to the family as a whole has been most impressive.”

This high school offers online-only schooling, as well as boutique campuses (opening in January 2021), where students go to school daily and have use of exclusive facilities such as a gym, catered meals and grocery delivery at school, allowing working parents peace of mind that kids won’t be left alone at home.

In both models, students learn online in live sessions from expert teachers, socialise with their global classmates who they collaborate with during breakout sessions and are supported by mentors on a daily, and one-on-one basis, who guide them towards individual growth. Learners also make friends.

Watch the video below: