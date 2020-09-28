The year 2020 will be remembered by learners and teachers for years to come

As the year rapidly heads to an end all learners and teachers are realising that 2020 will be remembered for years to come.

Insight Learning Centre & College made big adjustments to stay abreast in education. The school worked online throughout lockdown and ensured that its learners received only the best possible education.

Teachers had to adjust their teaching methods and became experts with online teaching. Learners and parents changed kitchens and lounges into virtual classrooms. On behalf of every learner, the school would like to thank all parents who helped their children with homework. Without their assistance learners would not have coped this year.

With contact sessions, teaching different class groups, all teachers and learners have been back in classrooms and now are preparing for exams. At Insight there are still learners who prefer remote learning and who work online. The school offers both these services to grades R to 12 learners.

The school is registered with the department of education and follows The CAPS curriculum. It prides itself on having excellent staff who go the extra mile to assist learners in the learning process.

Insight offers teaching to normal learners, special-class learners and remedial learners. Every learner is developed to reach their full potential.

Learner numbers are limited per class and every learner receives individual attention.

The school offers special classes (LSEN) to primary and high school learners. At a high school level, learners receive a variety of practical subjects to prepare them for the job market. These classes are offered over a period of five years and learners aged 13 to 18 years may still apply to ensure basic training skills.

The school also offers remedial teaching to assist learners who can’t read or who experience learning problems.

Specialised trained staff and remedial staff assist these learners to ensure success. The school collaborates with psychologists, speech therapists, doctors and other professionals to offer only the best services to the learners.

Parents are welcome to still enrol by contacting the school by calling + 27 65 113 2233/41 364 2319, emailing secretary@insightlearningcentre.co.za or principal@insightlearningcentre.co.za and visiting the website.

This article was paid for by Insights Learning Centre & College.