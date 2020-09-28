Homeschool representative structure for the Eastern Cape

Taking charge of your child’s education can feel daunting and like an exciting adventure all at once. Home education is not about recreating school at home; it’s not only about having the freedom to do what needs to be done, but also about setting your child free to follow their interests and tailoring their education to meet their needs.

Whether you are a new home educator or an experienced homeschooler, it's important to know that your rights are represented at government level. Registration with the government as a home educator is unavoidable and no institution or online curriculum provider can do it for you.

The Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association is a representative body for families in the Eastern Cape who have chosen to home educate their children. It aims to play the role of interlocutor between the Provincial Education Department and the association’s homeschooling movement at ground level. These working relationships would create a level of trust where formulated standard operating procedures that had been agreed on, would be implemented and monitored.