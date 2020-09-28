Homeschool representative structure for the Eastern Cape
The Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association represents families in the Eastern Cape who have chosen to home educate their children
Taking charge of your child’s education can feel daunting and like an exciting adventure all at once. Home education is not about recreating school at home; it’s not only about having the freedom to do what needs to be done, but also about setting your child free to follow their interests and tailoring their education to meet their needs.
Whether you are a new home educator or an experienced homeschooler, it's important to know that your rights are represented at government level. Registration with the government as a home educator is unavoidable and no institution or online curriculum provider can do it for you.
The Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association is a representative body for families in the Eastern Cape who have chosen to home educate their children. It aims to play the role of interlocutor between the Provincial Education Department and the association’s homeschooling movement at ground level. These working relationships would create a level of trust where formulated standard operating procedures that had been agreed on, would be implemented and monitored.
To achieve this goal, on September 2 2019 the association presented itself to the head of department of education in the Eastern Cape, as a legal entity that needs to be consulted if any provincial regulations or policies are to be discussed. Its motto is "Don't speak about us, speak to us".
The association was also invited to the Home Education Roundtable on February 28 2020 to discuss setting up minimum requirements for registration, curriculum and assessment for home education in SA. It will be part of the task teams assigned in the process.
Recently the association was instrumental in setting up the South African National Home Schooling Association with provincial representatives across the country.
For more information, email echsa1@gmail.com, visit the website
This article was paid for by the Eastern Cape Homeschooling Association.
