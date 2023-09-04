The paradox that is Springbok rugby has seen the defending Rugby World Cup champions drawn from their comfort zone by ...
Scotland selected 15 players with Rugby World Cup experience for next month’s tournament in France when they named ...
Rugby World Cup 2023 | All the action
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
NEWS & FEATURES
Boks ready to deal with expectation
The paradox that is Springbok rugby has seen the defending Rugby World Cup champions drawn from their comfort zone by ...
Boks must sharpen up on discipline, says Duane
Sharpening up on discipline and fixing aspects of their game that did not go according to plan will be focus points for ...
Etzebeth wants Bok pedal to the metal
They may be more than 18,000km away from the scene of the crimes they committed against the All Blacks in the Rugby ...
Bok selections against All Blacks may bring more posers
Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and his selectors will have some tantalising Rugby World Cup selection options ...
Kolisi and Hendrikse need minutes for Boks against Wales: Nienaber
Siya Kolisi and Jaden Hendrikse will remain on the pitch for as long as their match fitness allows when the Springboks ...
Hendrikse wants to make magic for Boks against Wales
After enduring the heartache of family bereavement and the searing pain of a serious shoulder injury, ace scrumhalf ...
Former skipper McInally misses out as Scotland name World Cup squad
Scotland selected 15 players with Rugby World Cup experience for next month’s tournament in France when they named ...
Captain Siya Kolisi back for Springboks in huge World Cup boost
Captain Kolisi back for Springboks in massive World Cup boost
It's a miracle Siya recovered from knee surgery to make Rugby World Cup ...
"106 days ago Siya Kolisi had a massive knee surgery, today [Saturday] he’s leaving with the Boks ready to play in the ...
LISTEN | Robbi Kempson gives his view on World Cup Bok squad
Injury has cost the Springbok Rugby World Cup 2023 squad dearly, with star players Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood ...
‘I was scared’: Bok captain admits fears trying to regain fitness
“I was scared,” Springbok captain Siya Kolisi admits about the injury that nearly ruled him out of this year's Rugby ...
Mapimpi agonises over teammate Am
Makazole Mapimpi, one of the big winners at the unveiling of the Springbok Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad earlier this ...
BREAKING | No Pollard, Am as Springboks’ World Cup squad named
The Springboks' 33-man squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup was announced on Tuesday, with no place for star players ...
Argentina pick fullback Bogado but gamble with front row at World Cup
Argentina coach Michael Cheika has included rookie fullback Martin Bogado in his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup ...
Major selection issues face Bok coach, says Smit
Major selection issues regarding which forwards to take to the World Cup are confronting Springbok coach Jacques ...
England won’t listen to outside 'noise' says captain Farrell
England are concentrating on themselves and their preparations for the Rugby World Cup rather than those questioning ...
Nienaber has big calls to make on Boks’ World Cup forwards, say Smit and ...
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber faces major selection issues regarding the forwards to take to the World Cup, former ...
Boks will soon need all hands on deck
Game time for captain Siya Kolisi and influential flyhalf Handre Pollard must be deemed priority number one for the ...
STARS OF THE RUGBY WORLD CUP
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, ...
Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead ...
POOLS
Rugby World Cup pool D | Samoa eye upset of England and Argentina
Argentina and England are set to battle for bragging rights but Samoa may have the final say on standings in the Rugby ...
Rugby World Cup pool C | Australia, Wales to fight it out for first place
The clash between Australia and Wales on September 24 is set to decide the pool winners but Fiji will aim to throw a ...
Rugby World Cup Pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’
Pool B is arguably the “group of death” at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks
Hosts France, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, and three-time World Cup winners New ...
MATCH SCHEDULE
