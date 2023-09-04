×

04 September 2023
The Springboks will be hoping to bring back the Web Ellis Cup for the second consecutive time
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Sport

Boks ready to deal with expectation

The paradox that is Springbok rugby has seen the defending Rugby World Cup champions drawn from their comfort zone by ...

Liam Del Carme
Sports reporter
Sport

Boks must sharpen up on discipline, says Duane

Sharpening up on discipline and fixing aspects of their game that did not go according to plan will be focus points for ...

George Byron
Rugby writer
Sport

Etzebeth wants Bok pedal to the metal

They may be more than 18,000km away from the scene of the crimes they committed against the All Blacks in the Rugby ...

Liam Del Carme
Sports reporter
Sport

Bok selections against All Blacks may bring more posers

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and his selectors will have some tantalising Rugby World Cup selection options ...

Liam Del Carme
Sports reporter
Sport

Kolisi and Hendrikse need minutes for Boks against Wales: Nienaber

Siya Kolisi and Jaden Hendrikse will remain on the pitch for as long as their match fitness allows when the Springboks ...

Liam Del Carme
Sports reporter
Sport

Hendrikse wants to make magic for Boks against Wales

After enduring the heartache of family bereavement and the searing pain of a serious shoulder injury, ace scrumhalf ...

George Byron
Rugby writer
Sport

Former skipper McInally misses out as Scotland name World Cup squad

Scotland selected 15 players with Rugby World Cup experience for next month’s tournament in France when they named ...

By Reuters
Sport

Captain Siya Kolisi back for Springboks in huge World Cup boost

Captain Kolisi back for Springboks in massive World Cup boost

By Reuters
Sport

It's a miracle Siya recovered from knee surgery to make Rugby World Cup ...

"106 days ago Siya Kolisi had a massive knee surgery, today [Saturday] he’s leaving with the Boks ready to play in the ...

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Multimedia

LISTEN | Robbi Kempson gives his view on World Cup Bok squad

Injury has cost the Springbok Rugby World Cup 2023 squad dearly, with star players Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood ...

Sport

‘I was scared’: Bok captain admits fears trying to regain fitness

“I was scared,” Springbok captain Siya Kolisi admits about the injury that nearly ruled him out of this year's Rugby ...

Liam Del Carme
Sports reporter
Sport

Mapimpi agonises over teammate Am

Makazole Mapimpi, one of the big winners at the unveiling of the Springbok Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad earlier this ...

Liam Del Carme
Sports reporter
Sport

BREAKING | No Pollard, Am as Springboks’ World Cup squad named

The Springboks' 33-man squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup was announced on Tuesday, with no place for star players ...

By Sports Staff
Sport

Argentina pick fullback Bogado but gamble with front row at World Cup

Argentina coach Michael Cheika has included rookie fullback Martin Bogado in his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup ...

By Reuters
Sport

Major selection issues face Bok coach, says Smit

Major selection issues regarding which forwards to take to the World Cup are confronting Springbok coach Jacques ...

By GEORGE BYRON
Sport

England won’t listen to outside 'noise' says captain Farrell

England are concentrating on themselves and their preparations for the Rugby World Cup rather than those questioning ...

By Reuters
Sport

Nienaber has big calls to make on Boks’ World Cup forwards, say Smit and ...

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber faces major selection issues regarding the forwards to take to the World Cup, former ...

George Byron
Rugby writer
Sport

Boks will soon need all hands on deck

Game time for captain Siya Kolisi and influential flyhalf Handre Pollard must be deemed priority number one for the ...

Liam Del Carme
Sports reporter

STARS OF THE RUGBY WORLD CUP

Sport

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, ...

Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead ...

By Grant Shub

POOLS

Source: https://www.world.rugby/
Source: https://www.world.rugby/
Sport

Rugby World Cup pool D | Samoa eye upset of England and Argentina

Argentina and England are set to battle for bragging rights but Samoa may have the final say on standings in the Rugby ...

By Grant Shub
Sport

Rugby World Cup pool C | Australia, Wales to fight it out for first place

The clash between Australia and Wales on September 24 is set to decide the pool winners but Fiji will aim to throw a ...

By Grant Shub
Sport

Rugby World Cup Pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’

Pool B is arguably the “group of death” at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

By Grant Shub
Sport

Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks

Hosts France, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, and three-time World Cup winners New ...

By Grant Shub

MATCH SCHEDULE

