Opinion

Fiery deaths of 77, drowning of small boy must surely be a lesson for authorities

Premium
04 September 2023
Justice Malala
Columnist

To fully understand the horrific deaths of the 77 people living in a filthy, crime-infested, hijacked building in central Johannesburg last Wednesday, you must understand the death of this one child first.

On Sunday August 27, 10-year-old Simphiwe Tshepo Moloi was playing football with his friends in a field outside his home in Soweto...

