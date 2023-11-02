×

Rugby

LISTEN | ‘The Proteas can do it,’ say Springbok supporters at victory parade

03 November 2023
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
The Proteas' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at MCA International Stadium in Pune, India, on Wednesday.
The Proteas' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at MCA International Stadium in Pune, India, on Wednesday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Hundreds of Springbok supporters filled the FNB Bank City precinct to get a glimpse of the World Champions as they paraded through the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday. 

With the Springboks winning the World Cup, most supporters now hope that the Proteas will also bring back the Cricket World Cup. 

The Proteas have had an impressive run at the Cricket World Cup in India, beating New Zealand on Tuesday. 

This is what South Africans had to say about the Proteas’ performance. 

Listen here:

Latest