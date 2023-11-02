×

Rugby

WATCH | Amazing scenes as huge crowds greet Boks in Pretoria

02 November 2023
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Springbok players greet crowds from their open-top bus along the route in Pretoria on their 2023 Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on Thursday.
Springbok players greet crowds from their open-top bus along the route in Pretoria on their 2023 Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on Thursday.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

As the Springboks' first leg of their trophy tour in Gauteng continued, their open-top bus was greeted by huge crowds on the streets of Pretoria.

The world champions, after being welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ministers at the Union Buildings, are touring Tshwane and then Johannesburg and Soweto in the afternoon.

The Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in Saturday's 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris to retain their title won in Japan in 2019.

The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.

For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.

