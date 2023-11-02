×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby Editors Choice

IN PICS | Boks Victory Tour: Joburg Leg

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2023

The Springboks, winners of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, have commenced their national Webb Ellis Trophy tour. They started at Pretoria’s Union Buildings this morning.

The tour will culminate at Soccer City in Soweto, after making several stops throughout Johannesburg during the day.

On Friday, the trophy tour will move to Cape Town, then Durban on Saturday, and finally, East London on Sunday.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest