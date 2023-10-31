The Springboks will embark on a celebratory trophy tour in the coming days in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with more satellite tours set for next year.
“The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, concluding at FNB Stadium on Thursday, and take in Cape Town (Friday) and Durban (Saturday) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday,” South African Rugby said.
“The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth.
“Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres will be scheduled for 2024. Such tours after the 2019 victory had to be abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
WATCH | Kolisi leads Bok heroes out to rapturous reception at OR Tambo
Image: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
The Springboks returned home to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after they won a record fourth Rugby World Cup in France.
The Boks landed in Johannesburg around 10am on Tuesday. They took time to come through customs and the luggage area into an arrivals hall packed to the rafters with a boisterous crowd, who greeted the return of the victorious stars with noise that lifted the airport roof.
South Africa were again crowned kings of rugby again after a nail-biting 12-11 win over rivals New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
All Blacks captain Sam Cane’s first half red card proved decisive in a gritty battle as the Springboks became the first four-time winners of the Rugby World Cup, and the second after New Zealand to retain the title.
Led by inspirational captain Siya Kolisi and coach Jacques Nienaber, the Boks came through the arrivals gates at just after 11pm to a rapturous reception.
The Springboks will embark on a celebratory trophy tour in the coming days in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with more satellite tours set for next year.
“The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, concluding at FNB Stadium on Thursday, and take in Cape Town (Friday) and Durban (Saturday) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday,” South African Rugby said.
“The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth.
“Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres will be scheduled for 2024. Such tours after the 2019 victory had to be abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport
Cricket