Bok victory shows we can still ‘unearth our buried rainbow nation’
Speakers at Community Dialogue unpack lessons from successful World Cup in France
The Springboks’ World Cup victory in France in October demonstrated that the division and despondency caused by SA’s current political leaders could be overcome and that the late Bishop Desmond Tutu’s rainbow nation could be resurrected.
That was the message from Mthatha-based Nelson Mandela Museum chief executive Vuyani Booi, who was speaking on the topic “Rugby World Cup: a global celebration of unity and diversity” at The Herald/Nelson Mandela University Community Dialogue on Thursday evening...
