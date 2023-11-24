×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bok victory shows we can still ‘unearth our buried rainbow nation’

Speakers at Community Dialogue unpack lessons from successful World Cup in France

By Guy Rogers - 24 November 2023

The Springboks’ World Cup victory in France in October demonstrated that the division and despondency caused by SA’s current political leaders could be overcome and that the late Bishop Desmond Tutu’s rainbow nation could be resurrected.

That was the message from Mthatha-based Nelson Mandela Museum chief executive Vuyani Booi, who was speaking on the topic “Rugby World Cup: a global celebration of unity and diversity” at The Herald/Nelson Mandela University Community Dialogue on Thursday evening...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest