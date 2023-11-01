As the Springboks received a warm welcome on Tuesday from a big crowd at OR Tambo International Airport, fan favourite lock Eben Etzebeth received much attention for his fresh haircut.
Etzebeth came home not only with the Webb Ellis Cup, but also with his hair missing on the sides, a hairstyle similar to teammate RG Snyman.
Speaking at the Boks' press conference at OR Tambo, Etzebeth said he cut his hair to honour a bet he made with Snyman before the tournament.
“Five weeks ago, me and RG spoke on the bus and I said if we win the world cup I will cut my hair the same as his. After the win, about 4.30 in the morning [last Sunday] he reminded me about the bet. I am a man of my word and winning this cup with these guys, I will do anything. I decided to cut my hair. He sat me down and gave me the razor and I cut my hair.”
Etzebeth said he received compliments from his wife for his new look.
“I’ve got a few compliments from my friends and my wife also says it is not too bad. So as long as she is happy, I am happy.”
WATCH | 'My wife is happy about it': Etzebeth on haircut after bet with Snyman
Cheslin Kolbe says he was suffocating as his SA flag covered his face during the Rugby World Cup 2023 champions’ official picture
Image: Thulani Mbele
Another funny moment was of Cheslin Kolbe who was covered by his South African flag as the team took pictures as Rugby World Cup 2023 winners last Saturday. Hardly having any voice left, Kolbe told a press conference on Tuesday he did not mind his face not being visible in the picture.
“I am not in the photo, but I will take that because wearing that flag and having it on your chest, it’s the world for us as players. We represent every South African.”
Though Kolbe said being covered by the flag showed his love for his country, he admitted he suffocated as he struggled to get it off his face.
Captain Siya Kolisi said the team laughed at Kolbe's flag fight moments captured on videos.
“We were laughing the whole time. They sent a video to the group. The best part about it he was still celebrating while fighting the flag off his face. He was fighting for his life,” Kolisi said.
