Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Ireland's Johnny Sexton set for last dance
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, Irish veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key in the side’s pursuit of Rugby World Cup glory in his last outing.
The Irish head to this year’s tournament, which starts in France on September 8, as one of the hot favourites to clinch the Webb Ellis trophy.
The Six Nations champions are ranked number one in the world and have been among the most exciting teams to watch.
While several players have shone in the Andy Farrell-coached side, skipper Sexton, who is serving a three-week ban for abusing South African referee Jaco Peyper, has led from the front.
At 37, Ireland's most capped player, with at least 113 appearances, has aged like a fine wine, showing no signs of slowing down.
Sexton played the previous three Rugby World Cups, 2011, 2015 and 2019, all of which ended in the quarterfinals.
This will be his last World Cup and the star should be determined to help change Ireland’s not-so-great history in the tournament.
In their World Cup history which dates back to 1987, the Irish have not been able to go past the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.
Sexton made his national team debut in 2009 and has achieved a lot in his career since, including being named 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year ahead of Springboks Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx, and All Blacks’ stars Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane.
He has won four Six Nations titles and been instrumental for Leinster in the Pro14 (now United Rugby Championship) and Champions Cup.
The veteran pivot has been at the centre of Ireland’s evolution with a well-balanced game style that boasts excellent defensive play and impressive attack prowess.
Ireland will be under pressure as one of the favourites, but they can count on Sexton's steeliness and ability to thrive in difficult situations.
His glittering career explains why he has been described as one of the world’s best flyhalves and historically, probably the Irish’s best rugby star.
Ireland are in Pool B with defending champions the Springboks, as well as Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
Club: Leinster
Previous club: Racing 92
National caps: 113 (1,050)
Previous World Cup appearances: 2011, 2015, 2019 — 12 matches, nine starts, three tries
International honours: Four Six Nations Championships: 2014, 2015, 2018, 2023; two Grand Slams: 2018, 2023; three Triple Crowns: 2018, 2022, 2023; three Test Series: 2014, 2018, 2022; two British & Irish Lions selections: 2013, 2017.
Club honours: Four European Rugby Champions Cups: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018; one European Challenge Cup: 2013; six Pro14s: 2008, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021; two Irish Shields: 2022, 2023.
Individual: One World Rugby Player of the Year: 2018; three World Rugby Player of the Year nominations: 2014, 2018, 2022.
* The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France starts on September 8, with the final on October 28. TimesLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.
