Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok returns to Humansdorp a hero
World Cup winner hailed for never forgetting where he comes from
After growing up playing rugby in the streets of Humansdorp, Manie Libbok returned as a hometown hero at the weekend with thousands of adoring fans on hand to welcome the Springbok flyhalf.
Libbok’s visit to his former primary school formed part of a celebratory tour following the Springboks historical 2023 Rugby World Cup victory...
