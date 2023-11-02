×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

IN PICS | Boks Victory Tour: Soweto Leg

By TIMESLIVE - 03 November 2023
The victorious Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, paraded the Webb Ellis Cup in Soweto in front of hundreds of excited fans. Thousands of Sowetans welcomed the Springboks as celebrations continued throughout the country.
The victorious Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, paraded the Webb Ellis Cup in Soweto in front of hundreds of excited fans. Thousands of Sowetans welcomed the Springboks as celebrations continued throughout the country.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Boks trophy tour continued in Soweto on Thursday. The inner city of Johannesburg was adorned in the vibrant Springbok colours of green and gold, as supporters swarmed the streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved players during their journey from Johannesburg to Soweto and ultimately to FNB Stadium.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest