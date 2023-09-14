×

News

The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards 2023

14 September 2023

Considered one of the most prestigious awards in Nelson Mandela Bay, this CSI initiative of 32 years gives special recognition to ordinary individuals that create a positive impact within the community, individuals who set their hearts to selflessly serve those in need.

This initiative drives home compelling stories of hope and inspiration.

Earlier this year, the public was invited to nominate their local heroes for The Herald Citizens of the Year 2023.

And here they are  - the winners, chosen from more than 50 nominations received.

Dazzling citizens celebrated for selfless acts in ...

After selflessly showing up to support Nelson Mandela Bay’s residents, some of the metro’s unsung heroes finally ...

Devon Koen
Court reporter

The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year

“This is a moment not only to recognise the award winners, but what constitutes a hero and the work they do. It is a demonstration of how individuals tackle societal challenges [and] what we can achieve if we work together. It has really inspired us as an institution of higher learning.”

- Prof Andre Keet, NMU’s deputy vice-chancellor of engagement and transformation

Inspirational Khazimla clinches citizens award at just 16

While her voice, influence and kind deeds are nothing new to Nelson Mandela Bay residents, it has not made Khazimla ...

By Simtembile Mgidi
Reuniting kidnapped baby with mom a special moment, says social worker

Social worker Portia Marinana, whose investigative skills helped reunite a kidnapped child with his mother, says it was ...

By Simtembile Mgidi
Destructive fire ignited Mzukisi Thoba’s passion to help others

Nelson Mandela Bay community activist Mzukisi Thoba says helping residents in need is more of a calling than a duty and ...

Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

“Those we recognise make folk less fortunate than us smile for even a little while. They make a difference in our communities and we celebrate these home-grown heroes. An event like this gives us reason to believe there is good out there [and] that we are stronger together.” 

- Alan Stapleton, SPAR’s senior purchasing manager for the Eastern Cape

Citizens category winner honoured for campaign against GBV

Asonele Melapi started an organisation in a bid to put an end to gender-based violence and femicide shortly after her ...

By Brandon Nel
Thriving Nelson Mandela Bay environmental project scoops top accolade

A thriving environmental project in the heart of Motherwell has firmly taken root thanks to unbridled collaboration ...

Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter
Spreading message of unity through music

After four decades of keeping Nelson Mandela Bay in tune with classical music, Albert Troskie has proved that playing ...

Devon Koen
Court reporter
Motherwell resident uses his love of language to serve community

While many preach the importance of creating a culture of reading in SA, few have taken tangible steps to attain the ...

By Tremaine van Aardt

“This is not a passive role but an ongoing commitment for a brighter and more inclusive society for everyone. It takes a good citizen to make a change in their communities.” 

- Rochelle de Kock, The Herald and Weekend Post editor

ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in ...

For its corporate social investment programmes that have uplifted and changed the lives of many in the Eastern Cape and ...

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU ...

Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer, who became the first woman to win a solo around-the-world sailing event, has been ...

Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

THE JUDGES 

The Herald Citizens of the Year nominations ...

With only a week to go before entries close for the The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards 2023, supported by Nelson ...

By Herald Reporter

MEET THE HEROES

GALLERY

