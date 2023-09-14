“This is a moment not only to recognise the award winners, but what constitutes a hero and the work they do. It is a demonstration of how individuals tackle societal challenges [and] what we can achieve if we work together. It has really inspired us as an institution of higher learning.”
- Prof Andre Keet, NMU’s deputy vice-chancellor of engagement and transformation
The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards 2023
Considered one of the most prestigious awards in Nelson Mandela Bay, this CSI initiative of 32 years gives special recognition to ordinary individuals that create a positive impact within the community, individuals who set their hearts to selflessly serve those in need.
This initiative drives home compelling stories of hope and inspiration.
Earlier this year, the public was invited to nominate their local heroes for The Herald Citizens of the Year 2023.
And here they are - the winners, chosen from more than 50 nominations received.
Dazzling citizens celebrated for selfless acts in ...
After selflessly showing up to support Nelson Mandela Bay’s residents, some of the metro’s unsung heroes finally ...
The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year
“This is a moment not only to recognise the award winners, but what constitutes a hero and the work they do. It is a demonstration of how individuals tackle societal challenges [and] what we can achieve if we work together. It has really inspired us as an institution of higher learning.”
- Prof Andre Keet, NMU’s deputy vice-chancellor of engagement and transformation
Inspirational Khazimla clinches citizens award at just 16
While her voice, influence and kind deeds are nothing new to Nelson Mandela Bay residents, it has not made Khazimla ...
Reuniting kidnapped baby with mom a special moment, says social worker
Social worker Portia Marinana, whose investigative skills helped reunite a kidnapped child with his mother, says it was ...
Destructive fire ignited Mzukisi Thoba’s passion to help others
Nelson Mandela Bay community activist Mzukisi Thoba says helping residents in need is more of a calling than a duty and ...
“Those we recognise make folk less fortunate than us smile for even a little while. They make a difference in our communities and we celebrate these home-grown heroes. An event like this gives us reason to believe there is good out there [and] that we are stronger together.”
- Alan Stapleton, SPAR’s senior purchasing manager for the Eastern Cape
Citizens category winner honoured for campaign against GBV
Asonele Melapi started an organisation in a bid to put an end to gender-based violence and femicide shortly after her ...
Thriving Nelson Mandela Bay environmental project scoops top accolade
A thriving environmental project in the heart of Motherwell has firmly taken root thanks to unbridled collaboration ...
Spreading message of unity through music
After four decades of keeping Nelson Mandela Bay in tune with classical music, Albert Troskie has proved that playing ...
Motherwell resident uses his love of language to serve community
While many preach the importance of creating a culture of reading in SA, few have taken tangible steps to attain the ...
“This is not a passive role but an ongoing commitment for a brighter and more inclusive society for everyone. It takes a good citizen to make a change in their communities.”
- Rochelle de Kock, The Herald and Weekend Post editor
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in ...
For its corporate social investment programmes that have uplifted and changed the lives of many in the Eastern Cape and ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU ...
Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer, who became the first woman to win a solo around-the-world sailing event, has been ...
THE JUDGES
The Herald Citizens of the Year nominations ...
With only a week to go before entries close for the The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards 2023, supported by Nelson ...
MEET THE HEROES
Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer, who became the first woman to win a solo around-the-world sailing event, has been named as The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year in the sports category. Read more: https://bit.ly/46akFag
For its corporate social investment programmes that have uplifted and changed the lives of many in the Eastern Cape and SA, ISUZU Motors SA is this year’s Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year in the business category. Read more: https://bit.ly/48bnxW1
While many preach the importance of creating a culture of reading in SA, few have taken tangible steps to attain the ideal — let along dedicated a lifetime towards it. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ED2caw
After four decades of keeping Nelson Mandela Bay in tune with classical music, Albert Troskie has proved that playing and creating music is essential for the cultural development of society and the revival of an art form he has dedicated his life to. Read more: https://bit.ly/3E69jrA
A thriving environmental project in the heart of Motherwell has firmly taken root thanks to unbridled collaboration between community members, facilitators and active partners. Read more: https://bit.ly/3P6vG6x
Asonele Melapi started an organisation in a bid to put an end to gender-based violence and femicide shortly after her sister was killed. Read more: https://bit.ly/3qQimKm
Nelson Mandela Bay community activist Mzukisi Thoba says helping residents in need is more of a calling than a duty and the recognition as one of The Herald NMU Citizen of the Year category award winners will open doors for his foundation to assist more people in socioeconomic distress. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EEtblS
Social worker Portia Marinana, whose investigative skills helped reunite a kidnapped child with his mother, says it was the highlight of her career. Read more: https://bit.ly/3r3z1ud
While her voice, influence and kind deeds are nothing new to Nelson Mandela Bay residents, it has not made Khazimla Adam’s story any less inspiring. Read more: https://bit.ly/45S8YVY
GALLERY
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.