Spreading message of unity through music
The Herald NMU Citizen of the Year category winner Albert Troskie widens appeal of organ beyond church settings
After four decades of keeping Nelson Mandela Bay in tune with classical music, Albert Troskie has proved that playing and creating music is essential for the cultural development of society and the revival of an art form he has dedicated his life to.
Troskie has been on a mission to show the world the beauty of classical music, and, more specifically, that the organ is more than just a church instrument. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.