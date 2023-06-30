The Herald Citizens of the Year nominations countdown begins

With only a week to go before entries close for the The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards 2023, supported by Nelson Mandela University, time is running out to ensure the unsung heroes of Nelson Mandela Bay receive their hard-earned recognition.
Over the past 32 years the awards have become among the foremost accolades aimed at recognising local heroes — the region’s selfless residents who have contributed to the betterment of communities in myriads of ways.
And with entries streaming in across the nine categories, the panel of esteemed judges will have their hands full trying to whittle down the inspirational stories of each of the nominees.
The panel includes:
- Andrew Muir, CEO of the Wilderness Foundation and former president of the NMB Business Chamber.
- Chantal Janneker, senior director: marketing, Nelson Mandela University.
- Roseann Shadrach, advertising manager, SPAR Eastern Cape.
- Rochelle de Kock, editor of The Herald and Weekend Post.
- Zodwa Dube, PE Mental Health board member.
- Michael Barry, former head arts and culture, Nelson Mandela University.
Muir, who has been part of the panel for more than a decade, said the event provided stories of hope and inspiration at a time when they were needed most in the metro.
“We want to highlight the work of South Africans that astonishes us,” he said.
“In this time of challenge we need these hopeful stories to stir us all to do the right thing.
“I am honoured to be part of this judging panel.”
He said the importance of providing communities with role models could not be under valued.
“Communities also need positive encouragement and reinforcement of what is good in society.
“And it doesn’t come any better than having those role models come from the same communities doing the best they can to uplift and create change in a positive way.
“This is exactly what I believe these awards have achieved. We need the hope that comes with the efforts of these unsung heroes.”
The stories of each of the finalists will be featured in The Herald in print and online.
The categories are innovation in water environment and/or energy; sports; arts, culture and heritage; business/entrepreneur; education; community; civil society; gender-based violence; and health and safety.
For the first time, in 2022, a special award, the Sister Ethel Award, went to an individual — Glenda Brunette of Walmer Angels — who the judges decided had showcased exemplary community work for more than 10 years in the Bay.
The group of winners, including the Sister Ethel Award winner, will be celebrated at a gala dinner.
The event will be live-streamed on HeraldLIVE and the life stories of each of the finalists will be shared via video.
Nominations will close on July 7 and the big night — a black-tie awards ceremony at the Boardwalk Convention Centre — is set down for September 8.
