Thriving Nelson Mandela Bay environmental project scoops top accolade
Motherwell Community & Enviro Hub members overjoyed by Herald Citizens of the Year 2023 award
A thriving environmental project in the heart of Motherwell has firmly taken root thanks to unbridled collaboration between community members, facilitators and active partners.
The joining of hands has earned full recognition for the sustained collective effort of its members to develop and protect the environment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.