Thriving Nelson Mandela Bay environmental project scoops top accolade

Motherwell Community & Enviro Hub members overjoyed by Herald Citizens of the Year 2023 award

23 August 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A thriving environmental project in the heart of Motherwell has firmly taken root thanks to unbridled collaboration between community members, facilitators and active partners.

The joining of hands has earned full recognition for the sustained collective effort of its members to develop and protect the environment...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

