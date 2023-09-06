Inspirational Khazimla clinches citizens award at just 16
While her voice, influence and kind deeds are nothing new to Nelson Mandela Bay residents, it has not made Khazimla Adam’s story any less inspiring.
So much so that at just 16 the Woodridge High School pupil’s passion to uplift all the metro’s residents, particularly in some of its most destitute suburbs, has seen her claim the title of The Herald Citizens of The Year Award winner in the Civil Society category...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.