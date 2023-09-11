×

Dazzling citizens celebrated for selfless acts in Nelson Mandela Bay

11 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

After selflessly showing up to support Nelson Mandela Bay’s residents, some of the metro’s unsung heroes finally received a fitting tribute for their service and were celebrated during a glitzy gala event on Friday night.

Dressed in dazzling evening gowns and dapper suits, The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year winners took centre-stage at the Sun Boardwalk Hotel conference centre to receive their awards and recognition for their unwavering commitment to the communities they serve...

