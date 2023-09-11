Dazzling citizens celebrated for selfless acts in Nelson Mandela Bay
After selflessly showing up to support Nelson Mandela Bay’s residents, some of the metro’s unsung heroes finally received a fitting tribute for their service and were celebrated during a glitzy gala event on Friday night.
Dressed in dazzling evening gowns and dapper suits, The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year winners took centre-stage at the Sun Boardwalk Hotel conference centre to receive their awards and recognition for their unwavering commitment to the communities they serve...
