×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Company recognised for making a positive impact on people’s lives

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 August 2023

For its corporate social investment programmes that have uplifted and changed the lives of many in the Eastern Cape and SA, ISUZU Motors SA is this year’s Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year in the business category.

The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards are aimed at celebrating the Bay’s heroes...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest