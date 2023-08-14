ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category
Company recognised for making a positive impact on people’s lives
For its corporate social investment programmes that have uplifted and changed the lives of many in the Eastern Cape and SA, ISUZU Motors SA is this year’s Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year in the business category.
The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards are aimed at celebrating the Bay’s heroes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.