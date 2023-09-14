Must-win U21 clash for Elephants against Eagles
EP’s Elephants must beat the SWD Eagles at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday if they want to keep alive their hopes of staging a home semifinal in the SA Rugby U21 Shield competition (1pm).
Besides gaining maximum points in their final pool match, EP need Border to lose their remaining two games against the Boland Cavaliers to regain the top spot on the log...
