Destructive fire ignited Mzukisi Thoba’s passion to help others
Nelson Mandela Bay community activist Mzukisi Thoba says helping residents in need is more of a calling than a duty and the recognition as one of The Herald NMU Citizen of the Year category award winners will open doors for his foundation to assist more people in socioeconomic distress.
The burning of two houses in 2017 which left KwaNobuhle families destitute birthed a relentless passion in Thoba to assist, which led to the establishment of his nonprofit organisation Sinako-We Can in 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.