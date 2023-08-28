Citizens category winner honoured for campaign against GBV
Asonele Melapi started Nokwanda Patocka GBVF Foundation to help victims after her sister’s murder
Asonele Melapi started an organisation in a bid to put an end to gender-based violence and femicide shortly after her sister was killed.
The organisation has helped Melapi get recognised with The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year award in the gender-based violence category...
