World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
Golden Globe Race winner Kirsten Neuschafer honoured to be acknowledged by her hometown
Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer, who became the first woman to win a solo around-the-world sailing event, has been named as The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year in the sports category.
After spending nearly eight months alone at sea, Neuschafer crossed the finish line at Les Sables d’Olonne in France on April 27, with thousands of people there to applaud her triumph in the gruelling 2022 Golden Globe Race...
