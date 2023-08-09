×

News

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Golden Globe Race winner Kirsten Neuschafer honoured to be acknowledged by her hometown

09 August 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschafer, who became the first woman to win a solo around-the-world sailing event, has been named as The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year in the sports category.

After spending nearly eight months alone at sea, Neuschafer crossed the finish line at Les Sables d’Olonne in France on April 27, with thousands of people there to applaud her triumph in the gruelling 2022 Golden Globe Race...

