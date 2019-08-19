Mob burns man to death, another hospitalised with third degree burn wounds
Two men suspected of murder were attacked with various objects and set alight in Ga-Maphalle village, outside Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo on Sunday.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said one of the men identified as July Mudau, 23, died on the scene while the other one is recovering at a local hospital with serious burn wounds.
Ngoepe said the angry community accused the pair of committing criminal activities in the area.
He said they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, and no arrest has been made.
In the video circulating on social media, an injured man appears to be pleading for help while his skin is peeling of from third degree burns.
Community members could be heard asking the man who was struggling to walk if he needed a shade to subdue his pains.
According to a resident who asked not to named, the two men were accused of killing a local man in his early 50s.
"Two weeks ago the community found a man from Shawela village murdered and his body left alongside the road.
"The information emerged that these two were responsible for his murder and the community hunted them down and attacked them," he said.