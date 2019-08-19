Mob burns man to death, another hospitalised with third degree burn wounds

Two men suspected of murder were attacked with various objects and set alight in Ga-Maphalle village, outside Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said one of the men identified as July Mudau, 23, died on the scene while the other one is recovering at a local hospital with serious burn wounds.

Ngoepe said the angry community accused the pair of committing criminal activities in the area.

He said they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, and no arrest has been made.