Woman hits attacker over head with vase during robbery

A 43-year-old woman hit a robber over the head with a vase after he broke into her Summerstrand home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the woman was alone at her Beyers Road home when she saw the man wearing a balaclava standing in her lounge.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that during the confrontation, the suspect charged the woman.

“A scuffle ensued and the woman managed to grab a vase and hit the attacked over the head,” he said. “The man then fled and the woman managed to press the panic button.”

Labans said that the attacker gained entry to the house through a door which was closed by unlocked.

“The woman sustained a black eye and bruises from the attack but was not seriously harmed,” he said.

Detectives are still searching for the suspect.

A case of attempted house robbery is under investigation.