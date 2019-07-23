'Blue light' hijackers kill truck driver for R2m copper load

The horse and trailer truck was transporting almost 23 tons of copper, worth an estimate R1.9m, as well as a Mini Cooper car.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the hijacking happened at about 7pm when the truck was pulled off the N2 – while leaving the Bay - by a white car with ‘flashing blue lights’.

“A passerby witnessed a fight on the side of the road with the driver and alerted the trucking company who then raised the alarm,” he said.

“The company in turn called the local police who managed to locate the truck by 8pm. It was found hidden behind a warehouse in Perseverance.”

Beetge said as the police arrived on the scene, seven suspects fled in different directions.

“A chase ensued and five suspects were arrested while two managed to escape.

"The five were arrested in the area with some hiding in the warehouse. One was caught hiding in a cupboard and the others in rooms inside the building,” he said.

On the scene, police found a rental Ford Ranger bakkie – believed to have been one of the vehicles used to pull the truck off the road.

“A blue light as well as a signal jammer was found on the scene,” he said.

By 9.30am on Tuesday, Mnisi's body was found lying on the grass verge alongside the N2 where the hijacking occurred.

“He was found when a patrolling police van was sent to the initial scene. Our preliminary investigation revealed he was shot in the back and neck,” Beetge said.