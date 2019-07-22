Suspects use pepperspray in PE Steers robbery

Two men wearing balaclavas pepper-sprayed a security guard and customers during a robbery at Steers in the Gardens Shopping Centre in Lorraine at 6.45pm on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said the suspects, carrying firearms, ushered the security guard into the store before spraying pepper-spray in his face.

“The second suspect demanded the two staff and two customers lie on the floor. The customers were then also sprayed with pepper-spray,” he said.

“A suspect went around the counter and accosted the cashier while demanding he hand over the money. The cashier was then forced into the back office where another cashier was sitting.”

Rheeder said both cashiers were hit over the head with a firearm during the robbery.

“All the money from the cash registers was then stolen and placed in plastic bags.

"While the men were running out of the store, one of them grabbed the handbag of a customer who was lying on the floor,” he said.

Two of the staff members sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.