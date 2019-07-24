PE woman robbed inside home

A 28-year-old woman was robbed inside a house in Isaya Street, Walmer Township, shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the woman was in her bedroom when she noticed a shadow walk past her window.

“The woman went to the door to go investigate.

As she approached the door, it was kicked in and two men entered the house. One was armed with a screw driver while the other threatened to shoot, despite her even seeing a firearm," Naidu said.

“The men grabbed a handbag and tablet which was charging. The victim’s sister was in a nearby room and heard the commotion. As she went to investigate, the men ran off.”

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.