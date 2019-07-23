Two robberies in Bay on Monday

A shop in Port Elizabeth and another in KwaNobuhle were robbed in two separate incidents on Monday afternoon.

The latest incident saw five armed men rob a spaza in Rhayi Street, KwaNobuhle at about 7.30pm.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the men ransacked the store while one of the suspects held the owner at gunpoint.

“The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, airtime vouchers, and four cellphones.

"Suspects left the scene on foot,” he said.

This comes after the Food Mart shop in Overbaakens Road, Fairview, was robbed by three men shortly after 5pm on Monday.

According to police, the three men entered the shop demanding money and cigarettes.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said one of the men stood at the door of the shop while the other two held the owner at gunpoint.

“They stole money from the tills and cigarettes before running out of the shop,” he said.

“The men fled in a getaway car which was parked outside.”

Two cases of armed robbery are being investigated.