Zwide woman raped during daylight robbery

A 26-year-old Zwide woman was raped and robbed during a daring daylight house robbery on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the attack took place at about 2.20pm at her flatlet in Zwide.

"The woman was in her one-room garden flatlet behind a house when she was approached by two men, knocking at her door. She went to open the door when she was confronted by two men with firearms. They threatened to kill her if she did not open the burglar gate. She complied in fear that they would shoot her. As the gate was unlocked, the two men forced her inside,” he said.

The men ransacked the small flatlet and stole two cellphones and a pair of Nike shoes.

Beetge said that during the attack, one of the suspects raped the woman.

“The men fled out of the flatlet and ran away. No getaway car was seen nearby,” he said.

A case of rape and robbery is under investigation by the Motherwell family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.