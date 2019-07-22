Truck driver arrested with 200 kg of dagga outside Port Elizabeth
A truck transporting R400,000 worth of dagga was stopped on the N2 while entering Port Elizabeth on Sunday evening.
The bust comes while police were doing a stop-and-search operation, specifically searching trucks and buses entering the Bay area.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that the truck and trailer was coming into Port Elizabeth from the Transkei area when it was stopped on the N2 near Bluewater Bay.
“The truck was pulled over and the bags of dagga were found hidden between several large bags of clothing,” he said.
“The truck has been confiscated and the driver arrested.”
Beetge said that the investigation was ongoing.
“The bags of dagga have been sent to the forensic laboratory for testing. So far it is over 200 kg of dagga,” he said.
The 47-year-old driver was arrested and due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.