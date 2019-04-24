Clampdown on dagga ‘medicines’
South Africa’s medicine regulator is working closely with the police to clamp down on illegal sales of unregistered daggacontaining products claiming medical benefits.
South Africa’s medicine regulator is working closely with the police to clamp down on illegal sales of unregistered daggacontaining products claiming medical benefits.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.