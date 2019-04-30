Probe into dagga muffins after 20 pupils in hospital

Two pupils at a Limpopo school are in hot water after they apparently sold dagga- laced muffins to 20 of their school mates who fell sick and were hospitalised.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Robert Netshunda confirmed the incident and said the muffins have been taken for forensic tests to confirm if indeed they were laced with dagga.

He said the police took two boys, both 16, in for questioning.

"We have released the boys into the custody of their parents and have opened an inquiry on the matter," he said.

But residents at Greenfarm village in the Collins Chabane municipality are demanding action be taken against the culprits after 20 pupils fell sick.

The incident happened the day before Good Friday.

The pupils who ate the muffins allegedly behaved strangely while others collapsed.

The local Malamulele Hospital was then contacted and 20 pupils were taken to hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The two pupils are said to have owned up to the incident.

"They said they boiled dagga and mixed water with flour to bake the muffins,'' said a teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"They had regular customers who are dagga-smokers and it was just that on the day they had mistakenly sold the dagga- smeared muffins to non-smokers."