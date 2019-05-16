Police dog sniffs out R500,000 drugs stash in Humansdorp
A police dog found about half a million rands worth of drugs hidden inside false cupboard compartments at a house in Humansdorp on Thursday.
Calif, a patrol and narcotics dog, sniffed out the hidden stash at the house in Bureau Street.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the raid had been part of an operation which started at 6am.
"Police executed a warrant at a suspected drug post during the operation," he said.
"Because the drugs were hidden, police had to demolish some parts of the built-in cabinets, leading to 1,553 mandrax tablets, 2.3kg of dagga, 224g of cocaine and 3g of heroin being located.
Nkohli said the street value was about R500,000.
"Police also seized R28,578 in cash and 10 cellphones."During the raid three men, aged between 28 and 46, were arrested.
"The operation continued until 3pm and saw several state role players involved.
"Traffic fines totalling almost R15,000 were also issued for various road and vehicle infringments.
Humansdorp cluster commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: "Police are also urging other residents to assist in identifying mushrooming drug posts in their areas."
The three suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday.