PE raid leads to R19,000 dagga bust

A joint operation saw two people arrested and R19,000 worth of dagga and a firearm confiscated during a raid at a house in Kroneberg Street, Bethelsdorp, on Thursday night.

The operation was part of an anti-gang initiative between the SAPS and metro police.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the two suspects, aged 29 and 42, were arrested at the scene during the raid.

Officials said when they approached the house, one of the suspects allegedly started throwing plastic buckets containing dagga out of the back door of the house.