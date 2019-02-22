PE raid leads to R19,000 dagga bust
Two arrested in anti-gang clampdown operation in the northern areas
A joint operation saw two people arrested and R19,000 worth of dagga and a firearm confiscated during a raid at a house in Kroneberg Street, Bethelsdorp, on Thursday night.
The operation was part of an anti-gang initiative between the SAPS and metro police.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the two suspects, aged 29 and 42, were arrested at the scene during the raid.
Officials said when they approached the house, one of the suspects allegedly started throwing plastic buckets containing dagga out of the back door of the house.
“More buckets of dagga were found in the house,” she said.
During the raid, 5.7kg of dagga, 141 dagga cigarettes, a firearm and more than R18,000 was seized.
Both men will appear in the Gelvandale magistrate's court on Friday on a charge of possession of dagga.
Additional charges related to the firearm could follow.