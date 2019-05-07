Zim police bust teens heading to the 'mother' of all drug-fueled parties

Bulawayo police have arrested teenagers in possession of sex-enhancing drugs, condoms and alcohol on their way to a party in Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

The infamous drug and alcohol-fueled gigs - popularly known as Vuzu parties, a name borrowed from a lifestyle television channel with the same name found on the DStv bouquet - are giving police sleepless nights.

This past weekend was meant to be the "mother" of all Vuzu parties, since it was the last weekend before the reopening of schools. However, police already had information and they mounted roadblocks around the city.

The operation netted at least 121 youths - with an average age of 16 - on Saturday and Sunday.