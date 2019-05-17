Second ammunition stash found at Cape Town dumping site
Cape Town metro police found a second stash of ammunition discarded at one of the city's main dumping sites.
Law enforcement officers found 75 hollow-point bullet heads in a box inside a plastic bag at the Coastal Park landfill site in Muizenberg on Thursday.
The bullets were found alongside two rounds of .38 special ammunition and seven rounds of 9mm bullet heads.
"This is the second time officers have found ammunition at the dumpsite. A few months ago, 27 rounds of .357 hollow points were found," said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
"These rounds when fired are highly destructive to the human body, and it is a concern that ammunition is being disposed of at a public landfill site."
In Eerste River on Thursday, law enforcement officers were flagged down by members of the public after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on the R102 near Penhill Estate.
The officers combed the area for the suspect but were unable to find him. However, he did not leave without leaving them a gift.
"Curiously, in his rush to rifle through the victim's handbag, he left his unloaded firearm on the ground when he made his getaway. The firearm was handed to police," said Dyason.
The city's officers rounded off the day by scoring a small victory in the fight against drug dealers when they found 41 packets of dagga, five packets of tik, and mandrax tablets in the door of a food kiosk at the Grand Parade in the city centre.
Another man was arrested for possession of mandrax.