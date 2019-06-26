Man arrested for allegedly robbing PE valet

One of the men who robbed a valet company in Newton Street, Newton Park, was arrested after a relative handed him over to the cops.

The robbery happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that six men, three armed with firearms, entered the company offices at about 11.30am and held the staff at gunpoint.

“The staff were ushered to the back of the premises while the suspects took two vehicles, a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Etios,” she said.

“Keys to other vehicles parked at the premises were also taken.”

By 5pm, police had recovered the stolen Etios in a yard of a house in Bikana Street and the Ranger in Xhama Street – both in the Motherwell area.

"Both vehicles were abandoned but the Etios was parked inside a yard. As investigations continued it emerged that the car had been parked at a friend's house.

"It was then established that the relative of one of the suspects is a police official. He was contacted and asked to assist with the case,” she said.

“Shortly before midnight, the relative had located him and brought him to Motherwell police station where he was detained.”

Naidu said that efforts to locate the other five men are underway.

This comes after OK Furniture Store in the Motherwell Shopping Centre in Tynira Street was robbed by four men at midday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the four men entered the store and pointed firearms at staff while demanding they open the safe.

“The suspects stole money from the safe as well as over 20 laptops and more than 10 cellphones. The men then ran out the store and fled in a getaway car parked nearby,” he said.

Both cases of armed robbery are being investigated.