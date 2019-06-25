Two businesses robbed in Bay on Monday

Two Bay businesses were robbed, and one person arrested, in two separate robberies on Monday.

In both robberies the men posed as customers before holding staff at gun point.

The latest robbery was in Vusani Street, KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage at about 6pm when a man entered a tavern asking to buy beer.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “It is alleged that a man posed as a customer and pretended to be buying beer, when he took out a firearm and threatened to shoot the owner.

"The man was quickly joined by three other men, who were also armed. The suspects stole cash and a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot.”

Nkohli said the incident was immediately reported to the police who arrested a 25-year-old man at a house in 10th Avenue, KwaNobuhle, by 11pm.

In a separate robbery, Cashbuild in the Ziyabuya Shopping Centre in KwaDwesi was targeted at about 2.15pm.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that five men entered the store pretending to browse around.

“One of the men then went to the tellers where he pulled out a firearm and demanded money.

"The money was handed over and all five then ran out of the shop and jumped into a getaway car parked outside,” he said.

No one was injured in the robberies.

Two separate cases of armed robbery are being investigated.