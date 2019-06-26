Mazzone urges Ramaphosa to fire 'corrupt' nominees for parliamentary committees

"I took it as personal left hook to the jaw when I read with utter disbelief that the very man who was accused of offering a blank cheque to advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader in the public enterprises inquiry into state capture at Eskom, will be rewarded with a chairperson’s seat," said Mazzone.

"An ex-minister who has been repeatedly accused of interfering with the SA mining industry for the enrichment of the Gupta family will be rewarded with a chairperson’s seat.

"The woman who destroyed what was left of the SABC will be rewarded with a chairperson’s seat.

"The woman who without explanation sold off the entire South African strategic fuel reserve will be rewarded with a chairperson’s seat," said Mazzone in reference to Joemat-Petterson, under whose watch as energy minister the Central Energy Fund’s strategic oil stocks were sold off for less than the going market rate and without permission from the National Treasury.