Pet pitbull pepper-sprayed during burglary

A family pet, a young pitbull, was allegedly pepper-sprayed by burglars who broke into a house in Salvia Crescent in Linton Grange on Sunday evening.

The dog was found locked in a bedroom when the family returned home from church at about 9pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the burglary happened some time after 6pm when the family left the house.

“According to a preliminary investigation, entry to the house was gained through the roof and then the bathroom ceiling.

"The family pet, a pitbull, was inside the house and it is suspected that the dog was sprayed with pepper spray and then locked inside one of the bedrooms,” she said.

“The house was ransacked and household items including a television, play station and clothing were taken.”

Naidu said the dog was treated by the owners afterwards and is recovering.

A case of burglary is being investigated.