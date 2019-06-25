PE National Defence Force soldier hijacked and gun stolen

A soldier was robbed of his firearm during a hijacking on the R334 near Monument Crossing in Motherwell on Monday.

The incident happened at 5.30pm when the 54-year-old SA National Defence Force soldier, who was driving a Corolla, was allegedly hijacked.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the driver, who was travelling with a passenger, was stopped in the middle of the road by a man who flagged them down.

“The driver stopped the car. The man standing in the road allegedly accosted him. The driver claims that when the car stopped, the man approached the passenger side of the car and used an object to smash the side window,” he said.

“A firearm was then allegedly pointed at the driver while three other suspects who were hiding in the bushes ran to the car.”

Beetge said the soldier was placed in the back seat of his Corolla at gun point while the female passenger was left in the passenger seat.

“The four suspects then drove into the bushes near NU 29 in Motherwell where both were tied up and robbed. The suspects then fled in the Corolla,” he said.

“The two victims managed to untie themselves and walk to a house where they asked for help.”

The hijacked car has not yet been recovered.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.