News

JUST IN | Kannemeyer sentenced to 25 years for wife’s murder

By Riaan Marais - 30 April 2024
Colin Kannemeyer was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to murdering his estranged wife
JAIL TERM: Colin Kannemeyer was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to murdering his estranged wife
Image: RIAAN MARAIS

Gqeberha businessman Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer has been sentenced to an effective 25 years' imprisonment for the murder of his estranged wife, estate agent, Cheryl.

Kannemeyer, 58, was sentenced in the city’s high court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to stabbing the mother of his children to death outside the former couple’s home in Gelvandale two days after Christmas.

Kannemeyer, who indicated from the outset that he intended to plead guilty, was sentenced as per a plea and sentencing agreement between the state and the defence.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read