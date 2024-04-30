JUST IN | Kannemeyer sentenced to 25 years for wife’s murder

Gqeberha businessman Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer has been sentenced to an effective 25 years' imprisonment for the murder of his estranged wife, estate agent, Cheryl.
Kannemeyer, 58, was sentenced in the city’s high court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to stabbing the mother of his children to death outside the former couple’s home in Gelvandale two days after Christmas.
Kannemeyer, who indicated from the outset that he intended to plead guilty, was sentenced as per a plea and sentencing agreement between the state and the defence.
Kannemeyer sentenced to 25 years for wife's murder
Image: RIAAN MARAIS
