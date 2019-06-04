Four arrested with stolen goods

Four men were arrested with several stolen items recovered in what police suspect to be a group operating in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Monday's bust followed a tip-off about four men carrying goods from a Toyota Tazz in Fettes Road, North End.

“Police responded and tracked down the people who were carrying the items out of the car to a flat."

She said four men were found inside the flat as well as several items such as computer equipment, tools, fishing tackle and other household goods.

“Upon further investigation, police established that a Wendy house in the garden of a house in Elsa Street, Framesby, had been burgled during the early hours of Monday morning.”

Naidu said some of the items found inside the flat were believed to be from the Elsa Street burglary.

“The origins of the other items recovered inside the flat are still being traced."

"It is suspected that they possibly also come from other burglaries, however, this is still being followed up by detectives,” she said.

All the items, including the Toyota Tazz, were confiscated at the scene.

The men, aged between 30 and 35, expected to appear in Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

“Once the items have been confirmed to belong to the owners, as well as the owners of other goods traced, additional charges will be added,” she said.