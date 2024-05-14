NMU scientist’s work with pineapple leaves gets recognition
Dr Zikhona Tywabi-Ngeva nominated in three categories in the National Science and Technology Forum Awards
A Nelson Mandela University scientist’s long-term research into water treatment — and the benefit of pineapple leaves — could bag her a prestigious award or three.
Dr Zikhona Tywabi-Ngeva has been nominated in three categories in the National Science and Technology Forum Awards, including in the Green Economy and Emerging Researcher categories...
